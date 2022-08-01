Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Purchased by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 23.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,624 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,839 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for approximately 2.3% of IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Tesla were worth $147,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 1,847 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 1,431 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 621 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 171 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 763 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Tudor Pickering raised Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Exane BNP Paribas decreased their price target on Tesla from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Tesla from $801.00 to $815.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $858.05.

Tesla Stock Up 5.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $891.45 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $722.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $844.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $931.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.40, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 2.11. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $620.57 and a 12-month high of $1,243.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.46. Tesla had a return on equity of 29.04% and a net margin of 14.17%. The business had revenue of $16.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $791.50, for a total value of $2,770,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,567 shares in the company, valued at $16,278,780.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $791.50, for a total value of $2,770,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,567 shares in the company, valued at $16,278,780.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total value of $311,028.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,773,481.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,989 shares of company stock worth $30,073,729 over the last quarter. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tesla Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.