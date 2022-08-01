Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Bought by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHRGet Rating) by 20.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,149 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,955 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Danaher were worth $29,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 12.2% in the first quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 1,818 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 13.0% in the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 4,133 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,212,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 4.7% in the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 29.8% in the first quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 1,308 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 23.8% in the first quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 1,039 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DHR stock opened at $291.47 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $212.03 billion, a PE ratio of 34.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $258.64 and its 200 day moving average is $268.12. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $233.71 and a one year high of $333.96.

Danaher (NYSE:DHRGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.41. Danaher had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 10.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.78%.

In other news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total value of $1,069,619.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at $3,317,571.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total transaction of $3,253,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,398 shares in the company, valued at $20,171,529.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total transaction of $1,069,619.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at $3,317,571.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DHR. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Danaher from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Danaher from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $297.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $301.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.17.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

