Owl Rock Capital (ORCC) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $264.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.74 million. Owl Rock Capital had a net margin of 48.03% and a return on equity of 8.67%. On average, analysts expect Owl Rock Capital to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Owl Rock Capital Stock Up 0.2 %

Owl Rock Capital stock opened at $12.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 0.81. Owl Rock Capital has a 12 month low of $12.09 and a 12 month high of $15.33.

Owl Rock Capital Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Owl Rock Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.12%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ORCC shares. Hovde Group lowered their price target on Owl Rock Capital to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Owl Rock Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Owl Rock Capital news, Director Melissa Weiler purchased 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.63 per share, with a total value of $101,040.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $353,640. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Owl Rock Capital

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 70,254 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after buying an additional 14,091 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 61,242 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 1,809 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 234.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 46,072 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 32,290 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 43,853 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 6,552 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 31,214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 1,791 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.26% of the company’s stock.

About Owl Rock Capital

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments and common equity investments.

