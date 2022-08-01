MGM Resorts International (MGM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect MGM Resorts International to post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.10. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 0.81% and a net margin of 14.40%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.68) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect MGM Resorts International to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

MGM Resorts International Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE MGM opened at $32.73 on Monday. MGM Resorts International has a twelve month low of $26.41 and a twelve month high of $51.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 2.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insiders Place Their Bets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MGM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities began coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. UBS Group lowered their target price on MGM Resorts International to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on MGM Resorts International from $57.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.37.

In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Paul J. Salem purchased 34,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.92 per share, with a total value of $997,740.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,555,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,970,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Paul J. Salem bought 3,500 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.25 per share, with a total value of $109,375.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,520,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,515,625. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul J. Salem bought 34,500 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.92 per share, with a total value of $997,740.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,555,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,970,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of MGM Resorts International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 94.8% in the 1st quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 14,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 6,995 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $586,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in MGM Resorts International by 107.5% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 6,526 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $511,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in MGM Resorts International by 81.6% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 10,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 4,934 shares during the last quarter. 85.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.