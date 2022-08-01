Dynatrace (DT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Dynatrace to post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $252.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.54 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 5.64%. Dynatrace’s revenue was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Dynatrace to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE DT opened at $37.63 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 209.07, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.44. Dynatrace has a one year low of $29.41 and a one year high of $80.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.48 and its 200-day moving average is $41.96.

In other news, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 3,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $136,120.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 71,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,448,180.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 6,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $237,388.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 856,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,367,402.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 3,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $136,120.44. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 71,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,448,180.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 16,468 shares of company stock valued at $564,303 in the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Dynatrace by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,419,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,577,000 after buying an additional 46,888 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Dynatrace by 41.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,306,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,757,000 after buying an additional 974,376 shares in the last quarter. Advent International Corp MA boosted its stake in Dynatrace by 45.5% in the first quarter. Advent International Corp MA now owns 1,266,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,660,000 after buying an additional 396,246 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Dynatrace by 0.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,097,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,710,000 after buying an additional 3,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Dynatrace by 2.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,081,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,960,000 after buying an additional 25,547 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DT shares. Barclays lowered their target price on Dynatrace from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. TheStreet upgraded Dynatrace from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Dynatrace from $65.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, digital experience monitoring, business analytics, and cloud automation.

