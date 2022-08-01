CSG Systems International (CSGS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $246.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.90 million. CSG Systems International had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 5.56%. On average, analysts expect CSG Systems International to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CSG Systems International Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of CSGS opened at $65.25 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.19 and its 200 day moving average is $60.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 35.66 and a beta of 0.76. CSG Systems International has a 12-month low of $44.22 and a 12-month high of $66.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

CSG Systems International Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th. CSG Systems International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.92%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CSGS shares. StockNews.com cut CSG Systems International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. TheStreet cut CSG Systems International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th.

Insider Transactions at CSG Systems International

In other news, COO Kenneth M. Kennedy sold 9,885 shares of CSG Systems International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.06, for a total value of $573,923.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 165,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,595,808.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CSG Systems International

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in CSG Systems International by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 5,817 shares in the last quarter. Willis Investment Counsel raised its position in shares of CSG Systems International by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 33,575 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,134,000 after acquiring an additional 10,839 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of CSG Systems International by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 523,227 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,262,000 after acquiring an additional 22,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CSG Systems International by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,147,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,945,000 after acquiring an additional 42,139 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

CSG Systems International Company Profile

CSG Systems International, Inc provides revenue management and digital monetization, customer engagement, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private SaaS based platform; related solutions, including field force automation, analytics, electronic bill presentment, ACH, etc.

