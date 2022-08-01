Clorox (CLX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.98 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 92.98% and a net margin of 6.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. On average, analysts expect Clorox to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CLX opened at $141.84 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $139.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $17.46 billion, a PE ratio of 38.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.19. Clorox has a fifty-two week low of $120.50 and a fifty-two week high of $186.86.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 26th. This is a boost from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 127.91%.

In other news, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.83, for a total value of $90,575.55. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,676,855.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 585 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.83, for a total transaction of $90,575.55. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17,289 shares in the company, valued at $2,676,855.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director A D. David Mackay sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total transaction of $140,630.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,378. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLX. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Clorox by 18.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Clorox by 6.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of Clorox by 276.6% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 6,844 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Clorox by 0.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 683,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,073,000 after purchasing an additional 5,145 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Clorox by 81.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 24,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after purchasing an additional 10,981 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CLX shares. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Clorox from $127.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Clorox from $127.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Clorox from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Clorox from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Clorox from $126.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Clorox has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.36.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.

