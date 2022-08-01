Evoqua Water Technologies (AQUA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect Evoqua Water Technologies to post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. Evoqua Water Technologies had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 3.36%. The company had revenue of $426.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. Evoqua Water Technologies’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Evoqua Water Technologies to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Evoqua Water Technologies Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:AQUA opened at $38.11 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.27 and its 200 day moving average is $39.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 86.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.76. Evoqua Water Technologies has a 1 year low of $30.44 and a 1 year high of $49.38.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of Evoqua Water Technologies

Several analysts have weighed in on AQUA shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $43.00 price objective on Evoqua Water Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Evoqua Water Technologies from $55.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.71.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AQUA. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 28,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,131,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 20,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $719,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 73.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 4,573 shares during the last quarter. 91.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Evoqua Water Technologies

(Get Rating)

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and contract services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.

Featured Articles

