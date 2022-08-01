American International Group (AIG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 8th. Analysts expect American International Group to post earnings of $1.21 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $10.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.43 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 7.11%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect American International Group to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

American International Group Stock Performance

AIG opened at $51.77 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.48, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.18 and a 200 day moving average of $57.93. American International Group has a fifty-two week low of $46.44 and a fifty-two week high of $65.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

American International Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $6.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to reacquire up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AIG shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of American International Group from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of American International Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American International Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AIG. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in American International Group by 20.9% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 1st quarter worth $84,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of American International Group by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,550 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of American International Group by 601.2% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of American International Group by 145.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,617 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 1,551 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

Further Reading

