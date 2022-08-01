Nutrien (NTR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Nutrien (TSE:NTR – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Nutrien to post earnings of C$7.69 per share for the quarter.

Nutrien (TSE:NTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported C$3.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$3.27 by C$0.15. The business had revenue of C$9.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$9.86 billion.

Nutrien Price Performance

TSE NTR opened at C$109.62 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$108.52 and a 200-day moving average price of C$113.95. The firm has a market capitalization of C$60.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.24. Nutrien has a 52 week low of C$72.10 and a 52 week high of C$147.93.

Nutrien Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.53%.

NTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$125.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Friday, June 10th. initiated coverage on Nutrien in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Nutrien in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$116.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Nutrien in a report on Thursday, July 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a C$67.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Nutrien to C$99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$96.79.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

