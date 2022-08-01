Fortis Inc. (TSE:FTS) Receives C$61.08 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Fortis Inc. (TSE:FTS – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$61.27.

FTS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered shares of Fortis from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$61.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Fortis to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Fortis from C$60.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Fortis to C$62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Fortis from C$61.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th.

Get Fortis alerts:

Fortis Trading Up 0.1 %

FTS opened at C$60.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$28.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$61.04 and its 200-day moving average is C$60.97. Fortis has a 52-week low of C$54.73 and a 52-week high of C$65.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.03.

Fortis Announces Dividend

Fortis ( TSE:FTS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.77 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.58 billion. Analysts expect that Fortis will post 2.9700001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.47%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Senior Officer James Reid purchased 1,000 shares of Fortis stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$58.01 per share, with a total value of C$58,013.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 15,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$903,146.38.

Fortis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 438,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 100,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,485 megawatts (MW), including 53 MW of solar capacity and 252 MV of wind capacity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.