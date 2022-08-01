Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Price Target Raised to $43.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

SHOP has been the topic of several other reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $80.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Shopify from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $63.00 to $53.80 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a maintains rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Shopify from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $69.28.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shopify Price Performance

NYSE SHOP opened at $34.83 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $43.85 billion, a PE ratio of 278.64 and a beta of 1.84. Shopify has a 52 week low of $29.72 and a 52 week high of $176.29. The company has a quick ratio of 11.84, a current ratio of 11.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.97.

Institutional Trading of Shopify

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Shopify had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 1.94%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. Shopify’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Shopify will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in Shopify by 913.3% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 8,370 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 7,544 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of Shopify during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Single Point Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Shopify during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shopify during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Shopify by 779.1% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 60,658 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 53,758 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.60% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.