Analyzing Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) and DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN)

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Rating) and DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Viant Technology and DigitalOcean, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Viant Technology 0 0 5 0 3.00 DigitalOcean 2 0 7 0 2.56

Viant Technology currently has a consensus price target of $11.80, indicating a potential upside of 137.42%. DigitalOcean has a consensus price target of $58.80, indicating a potential upside of 43.48%. Given Viant Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Viant Technology is more favorable than DigitalOcean.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viant Technology $224.13 million 1.35 -$7.74 million ($0.64) -7.77 DigitalOcean $428.56 million 10.14 -$19.50 million ($0.32) -128.06

This table compares Viant Technology and DigitalOcean’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Viant Technology has higher earnings, but lower revenue than DigitalOcean. DigitalOcean is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Viant Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

14.5% of Viant Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.0% of DigitalOcean shares are held by institutional investors. 25.9% of Viant Technology shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.1% of DigitalOcean shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Viant Technology and DigitalOcean’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viant Technology -3.46% -14.04% -10.43% DigitalOcean -7.42% -5.00% -2.33%

Volatility & Risk

Viant Technology has a beta of -0.13, suggesting that its stock price is 113% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DigitalOcean has a beta of 1.91, suggesting that its stock price is 91% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

DigitalOcean beats Viant Technology on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Viant Technology

Viant Technology Inc. operates as an advertising software company. It provides Adelphic, an enterprise software platform that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels, including desktop, mobile, connected and linear TV, in-game, streaming audio, and digital billboards. The company also offers Holistic, an omnichannel demand side platform for marketers and their agencies to manage omnichannel campaigns and access metrics from each channel to inform decisions in other channels; Viant Household ID, a household profile, which provides household insights for optimized bid decisions and touchpoint collection across consumer pathways, as well as offers holistic targeting and measurement across channels; World Without Cookies software to manage reach and frequency at the household level; and Viant Identity Graph, which reduces or eliminates the need for cookies by enabling matching of people-based identifiers that anchor digital identifiers that allows marketers to reach targeted consumers in a privacy-conscious manner. In addition, it provides Data lake, a software and self-service enables customers with differentiated insights, including conversion lift, multi-touch attribution, foot-traffic data reports, digital-out-of-home lift, sales reporting, and ROAS analytics; onboarding data integrations provides marketers with high match rates to audience insights for segmentation, targeting, and measuring outcomes; and self-service interface that provides customers with transparency and control over their advertising campaigns and underlying data infrastructure. The company sells its platform through a direct sales team focused on business development in various markets. It serves purchasers of programmatic advertising inventory; and large, independent, and mid-market advertising agencies. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

About DigitalOcean

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings. Its users include software engineers, researchers, data scientists, system administrators, students, and hobbyists. The company's customers use its platform in various industry verticals and for a range of use cases, such as web and mobile applications, website hosting, e-commerce, media and gaming, personal web projects, managed services, and others. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

