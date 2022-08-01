StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Graham (NYSE:GHM)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Graham (NYSE:GHM – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Graham Stock Up 8.3 %
GHM opened at $7.15 on Monday. Graham has a fifty-two week low of $6.51 and a fifty-two week high of $14.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.35 and a 200-day moving average of $8.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $75.81 million, a PE ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 0.75.
Graham (NYSE:GHM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.22. Graham had a negative return on equity of 6.59% and a negative net margin of 7.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.28) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Graham will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Graham
Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures fluid, power, heat transfer, and vacuum equipment for chemical and petrochemical processing, defense, space, petroleum refining, cryogenic, energy, and other industries. It offers power plant systems comprising ejectors and surface condensers; torpedo ejection and power systems, such as turbines, alternators, regulators, pumps, and blowers; and thermal management systems, including pumps, blowers, and electronics.
