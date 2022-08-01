StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Graham (NYSE:GHM)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Graham (NYSE:GHM – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Graham Stock Up 8.3 %

GHM opened at $7.15 on Monday. Graham has a fifty-two week low of $6.51 and a fifty-two week high of $14.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.35 and a 200-day moving average of $8.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $75.81 million, a PE ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 0.75.

Graham (NYSE:GHM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.22. Graham had a negative return on equity of 6.59% and a negative net margin of 7.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.28) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Graham will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GHM. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Graham by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 589,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,339,000 after buying an additional 33,072 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Graham by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,045,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,010,000 after buying an additional 38,462 shares during the period. American Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Graham by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 2,520 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in Graham by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 142,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Grace & White Inc. NY increased its position in Graham by 93.5% in the 1st quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 232,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after buying an additional 112,297 shares during the period. 69.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures fluid, power, heat transfer, and vacuum equipment for chemical and petrochemical processing, defense, space, petroleum refining, cryogenic, energy, and other industries. It offers power plant systems comprising ejectors and surface condensers; torpedo ejection and power systems, such as turbines, alternators, regulators, pumps, and blowers; and thermal management systems, including pumps, blowers, and electronics.

