LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

LightInTheBox Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of LITB opened at $1.11 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $125.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.40. LightInTheBox has a 1-year low of $0.87 and a 1-year high of $2.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.13.

LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd. operates as a cross-border e-commerce platform that delivers products directly to its customers worldwide. The company provides customized, special occasion, and fast fashion apparel products; and other general merchandise products, such as accessories and gadgets, home garden products, toys and hobbies, electronics and communication devices, and other products.

