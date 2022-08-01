Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Yiren Digital Price Performance

YRD stock opened at $1.29 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.34 million, a P/E ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.71 and a 200-day moving average of $2.13. Yiren Digital has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $4.47.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of YRD. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Yiren Digital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Yiren Digital by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 61,767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 15,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Yiren Digital by 0.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 854,757 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 6,293 shares during the last quarter. 1.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Yiren Digital

Yiren Digital Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance marketplace that connects borrowers and investors in the People's Republic of China. It provides loan facilitation services; and post-origination services, such as cash processing, collection, and SMS services. The company's loan products portfolio includes unsecured consumer loans; secured consumer loan, which include secured financial leasing, auto-secured, and property-secured loans; and small business loans.

