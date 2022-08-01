Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Trading Up 5.1 %
Shares of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable stock opened at $1.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.92. Asia Pacific Wire & Cable has a 12-month low of $1.07 and a 12-month high of $3.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.47.
Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (APWC)
- Use These To Find Your Stock’s Support and Resistance Levels
- Is Boeing Stock is Ready for Lift-Off ?
- Elon Musk is Out, But Should You Be In Twitter Stock?
- 3 Earnings Announcements That Could Surprise
- Twitter’s Up For Third Week In A Row: What’s Next For The Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asia Pacific Wire & Cable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.