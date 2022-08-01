StockNews.com Begins Coverage on ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY)

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of AEY opened at $1.40 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.29. ADDvantage Technologies Group has a twelve month low of $1.05 and a twelve month high of $2.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.51 million, a PE ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 0.61.

ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. ADDvantage Technologies Group had a negative net margin of 6.20% and a negative return on equity of 77.24%. The business had revenue of $23.76 million during the quarter.

About ADDvantage Technologies Group

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and services electronics and hardware for the telecommunications industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wireless Infrastructure Services and Telecommunications. The Wireless Infrastructure Services segment provides turn-key wireless infrastructure services for U.S.

