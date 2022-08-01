Barrington Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX)

Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX – Get Rating) – Analysts at Barrington Research increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Surmodics in a report released on Thursday, July 28th. Barrington Research analyst M. Petusky now expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.08) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($1.15). The consensus estimate for Surmodics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.15) per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Surmodics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.24) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Surmodics from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th.

NASDAQ SRDX opened at $34.80 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.27. Surmodics has a 12 month low of $32.43 and a 12 month high of $62.27. The company has a market capitalization of $486.85 million, a P/E ratio of -46.40 and a beta of 1.05.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRDX. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Surmodics by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Surmodics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,098,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Surmodics by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 86,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,168,000 after acquiring an additional 27,682 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in shares of Surmodics by 129.9% during the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 161,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,777,000 after acquiring an additional 91,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trigran Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Surmodics by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 2,135,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,820,000 after acquiring an additional 128,680 shares in the last quarter. 94.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface modification technologies for intravascular medical devices, and chemical components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD).

