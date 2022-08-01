North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA) Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.80 Per Share

North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA – Get Rating) (NYSE:NOA) – Stock analysts at Raymond James cut their FY2022 earnings estimates for North American Construction Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 28th. Raymond James analyst B. Fast now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.80 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.00. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for North American Construction Group’s current full-year earnings is $2.38 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for North American Construction Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.46 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NOA. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. ATB Capital cut their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Thursday. CIBC cut their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$22.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Pi Financial cut their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$30.00 to C$28.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, North American Construction Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$23.78.

NOA stock opened at C$14.30 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.94. The company has a market cap of C$388.60 million and a P/E ratio of 8.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$15.20 and its 200 day moving average price is C$17.15. North American Construction Group has a 52 week low of C$13.55 and a 52 week high of C$22.00.

In related news, insider North American Construction Group Ltd. purchased 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$15.57 per share, with a total value of C$140,090.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 85,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,329,302.24. In related news, Director Martin Robert Ferron purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$13.99 per share, with a total value of C$69,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,146,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$30,034,529.43. Also, insider North American Construction Group Ltd. purchased 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$15.57 per share, with a total value of C$140,090.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,329,302.24. Insiders bought a total of 733,200 shares of company stock valued at $11,203,835 over the last 90 days.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.91%.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides equipment maintenance, and mining and heavy construction services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

