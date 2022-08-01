FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Equinox Gold Corp. (TSE:EQX) Issued By National Bank Financial

Equinox Gold Corp. (TSE:EQX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Equinox Gold in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 28th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.04. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform Spec Overwgt” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Equinox Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.70 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Equinox Gold’s FY2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

Separately, Cormark restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$10.00 price objective on shares of Equinox Gold in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$12.67.

Shares of TSE:EQX opened at C$5.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.92, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.16. Equinox Gold has a 12 month low of C$4.89 and a 12 month high of C$11.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$6.45 and its 200 day moving average price is C$8.13.

Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported C($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.14). The company had revenue of C$282.73 million for the quarter.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in Maranhão State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; and Fazenda gold mine and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

