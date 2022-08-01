FY2022 Earnings Estimate for VICI Properties Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:VICI)

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of VICI Properties in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.92 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.89. The consensus estimate for VICI Properties’ current full-year earnings is $1.91 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for VICI Properties’ Q1 2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.07 EPS.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.09). VICI Properties had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 63.44%. The business had revenue of $416.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis.

VICI has been the subject of several other research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $33.50 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.82.

VICI stock opened at $34.19 on Monday. VICI Properties has a one year low of $26.23 and a one year high of $34.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.93 billion, a PE ratio of 21.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.96 and a 200-day moving average of $29.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 22nd. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is currently 89.44%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VICI. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 139.4% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 92.0% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 150.5% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 218.5% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the first quarter worth about $34,000.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

