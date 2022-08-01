Jefferies Financial Group Comments on TE Connectivity Ltd.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:TEL)

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for TE Connectivity in a report issued on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kelley now anticipates that the electronics maker will post earnings of $7.29 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $7.11. The consensus estimate for TE Connectivity’s current full-year earnings is $7.12 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for TE Connectivity’s FY2023 earnings at $7.70 EPS.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

TEL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $134.00 price target (down previously from $166.00) on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com raised TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on TE Connectivity from $169.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Cowen cut their price objective on TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.00.

TE Connectivity Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TEL opened at $133.73 on Monday. TE Connectivity has a fifty-two week low of $107.12 and a fifty-two week high of $166.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $120.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.11. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 16.14%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

TE Connectivity declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, June 17th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the electronics maker to repurchase up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at TE Connectivity

In related news, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 12,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.86, for a total transaction of $1,598,436.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,750 shares in the company, valued at $1,490,605. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TE Connectivity

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 168,926 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,133 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,221 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. 91.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.