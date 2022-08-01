Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for adidas AG Reduced by Analyst (OTCMKTS:ADDYY)

adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for adidas in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 27th. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.49 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.21. The consensus estimate for adidas’ current full-year earnings is $4.53 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for adidas’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.37 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.49 EPS.

Get adidas alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. DZ Bank downgraded adidas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on adidas from €240.00 ($244.90) to €210.00 ($214.29) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on adidas from €205.00 ($209.18) to €190.00 ($193.88) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on adidas from €260.00 ($265.31) to €215.00 ($219.39) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on adidas from €255.00 ($260.20) to €235.00 ($239.80) in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $229.13.

adidas Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of ADDYY stock opened at $86.14 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $89.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.32. adidas has a 12-month low of $76.71 and a 12-month high of $199.44. The firm has a market cap of $33.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.97.

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.13. adidas had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 9.64%. The firm had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On adidas

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in adidas by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 35,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,196,000 after buying an additional 3,993 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in adidas during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,685,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in adidas during the 4th quarter valued at $172,000. Sky Investment Group LLC raised its stake in adidas by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 14,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kempner Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in adidas during the 2nd quarter valued at $933,000. 0.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

adidas Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $1.2952 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a yield of 1.4%. adidas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.13%.

adidas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for adidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.