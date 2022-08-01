FY2022 EPS Estimates for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Increased by Analyst

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink increased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Thermo Fisher Scientific in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 28th. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda now expects that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $22.91 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $22.75. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $650.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Thermo Fisher Scientific’s current full-year earnings is $22.63 per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Thermo Fisher Scientific’s Q4 2022 earnings at $5.31 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $5.94 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $6.35 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $6.05 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $6.48 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $24.82 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $678.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $605.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $652.79.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of TMO stock opened at $598.41 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $545.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $557.45. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 12 month low of $497.83 and a 12 month high of $672.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.20, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $0.59. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 18.49%. The firm had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Karp Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 3,195 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,317 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 647 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 7,050 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,164,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 506 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In related news, COO Michel Lagarde sold 17,150 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.30, for a total transaction of $9,403,345.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 15,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,640,111.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 2,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.46, for a total transaction of $1,226,725.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 183,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,139,977.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Michel Lagarde sold 17,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.30, for a total value of $9,403,345.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,640,111.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,361 shares of company stock valued at $17,992,541 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is 6.26%.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

