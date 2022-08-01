Hauck Aufhäuser In… Analysts Give Takkt (ETR:TTK) a €12.00 Price Target

Hauck Aufhäuser In… set a €12.00 ($12.24) target price on Takkt (ETR:TTK – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TTK. Berenberg Bank set a €19.00 ($19.39) price objective on Takkt in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Warburg Research set a €19.20 ($19.59) price target on Takkt in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

Takkt Trading Down 12.4 %

Takkt stock opened at €13.32 ($13.59) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $873.93 million and a PE ratio of 14.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €15.22 and a 200 day moving average price of €15.30. Takkt has a 52 week low of €13.54 ($13.82) and a 52 week high of €16.78 ($17.12). The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.68.

About Takkt

TAKKT AG operates as a B2B direct marketing company for business equipment in Germany, the rest of Europe, and the United States. The company operates in three segments: Industrial & Packaging, Office Furniture & Displays, and FoodService. The Industrial & Packaging segment offers pallet lifting trucks, universal cabinets, and swivel chairs, as well as special-purpose products, such as environmental cabinets and containers for hazardous materials under the KAISER+KRAFT brand; and office and business equipment to smaller corporate customers under the Certeo and Büromöbelonline brands.

