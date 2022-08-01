Contrasting Highlands REIT (OTCMKTS:HHDS) and Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT)

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT – Get Rating) and Highlands REIT (OTCMKTS:HHDS – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Hersha Hospitality Trust and Highlands REIT, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Hersha Hospitality Trust alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hersha Hospitality Trust 1 3 4 0 2.38 Highlands REIT 0 0 0 0 N/A

Hersha Hospitality Trust presently has a consensus price target of $11.93, suggesting a potential upside of 18.34%. Given Hersha Hospitality Trust’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Hersha Hospitality Trust is more favorable than Highlands REIT.

Volatility and Risk

Earnings & Valuation

Hersha Hospitality Trust has a beta of 2.18, suggesting that its share price is 118% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Highlands REIT has a beta of 16.14, suggesting that its share price is 1,514% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Hersha Hospitality Trust and Highlands REIT’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hersha Hospitality Trust $295.99 million 1.34 -$40.17 million ($2.30) -4.38 Highlands REIT $28.63 million 4.95 -$13.05 million N/A N/A

Highlands REIT has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Hersha Hospitality Trust.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

60.3% of Hersha Hospitality Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Highlands REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.8% of Hersha Hospitality Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Highlands REIT shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Hersha Hospitality Trust and Highlands REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hersha Hospitality Trust -21.97% -10.87% -3.63% Highlands REIT -31.07% -3.73% -2.88%

Summary

Hersha Hospitality Trust beats Highlands REIT on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hersha Hospitality Trust

(Get Rating)

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and resort destinations. The Company's 49 hotels totaling 7,774 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast. The Company's common shares are traded on The New York Stock Exchange under the ticker HT.

About Highlands REIT

(Get Rating)

Our portfolio consists of office, industrial, retail and apartment assets, an unoccupied correctional facility and unimproved land. This portfolio largely represented the non-core assets of InvenTrust Properties Corp., our former parent, which spun off Highlands REIT in 2016. The spin-off allowed InvenTrust's management to focus on its core portfolio while providing Highlands with a dedicated management team to focus on maximizing the value of our portfolio.

Receive News & Ratings for Hersha Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hersha Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.