Analyzing Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) and Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST)

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) and Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Host Hotels & Resorts pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Manhattan Bridge Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.9%. Host Hotels & Resorts pays out 68.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Manhattan Bridge Capital pays out 113.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Manhattan Bridge Capital has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Manhattan Bridge Capital is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Host Hotels & Resorts and Manhattan Bridge Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Host Hotels & Resorts 0 4 7 0 2.64 Manhattan Bridge Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Host Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus target price of $21.82, indicating a potential upside of 22.51%. Given Host Hotels & Resorts’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Host Hotels & Resorts is more favorable than Manhattan Bridge Capital.

26.3% of Manhattan Bridge Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of Host Hotels & Resorts shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 24.2% of Manhattan Bridge Capital shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Host Hotels & Resorts and Manhattan Bridge Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Host Hotels & Resorts 7.21% 4.06% 2.07% Manhattan Bridge Capital 66.36% 11.51% 7.66%

Risk & Volatility

Host Hotels & Resorts has a beta of 1.22, suggesting that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Manhattan Bridge Capital has a beta of 0.57, suggesting that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Host Hotels & Resorts and Manhattan Bridge Capital’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Host Hotels & Resorts $2.89 billion 4.40 -$11.00 million $0.35 50.89 Manhattan Bridge Capital $6.81 million 9.45 $4.42 million $0.44 12.73

Manhattan Bridge Capital has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Host Hotels & Resorts. Manhattan Bridge Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Host Hotels & Resorts, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Manhattan Bridge Capital beats Host Hotels & Resorts on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms. The Company also holds non-controlling interests in six domestic and one international joint ventures. Guided by a disciplined approach to capital allocation and aggressive asset management, the Company partners with premium brands such as Marriott®, Ritz-Carlton®, Westin®, Sheraton®, W®, St. Regis®, The Luxury Collection®, Hyatt®, Fairmont®, Hilton®, Swissôtel®, ibis® and Novotel®, as well as independent brands. For additional information, please visit the Company's website at www.hosthotels.com.

About Manhattan Bridge Capital

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc., a real estate finance company, originates, services, and manages a portfolio of first mortgage loans in the United States. It offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or enhancement of properties in the New York metropolitan area, including New Jersey and Connecticut, and in Florida. The company's loans are primarily secured by collateral consisting of real estate and accompanied by personal guarantees from the principals of the borrowers. It qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. The company generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Great Neck, New York.

