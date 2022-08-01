Super Group (NYSE:SGHC) and Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) Critical Comparison

Super Group (NYSE:SGHC – Get Rating) and Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

4.5% of Super Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.5% of Rush Street Interactive shares are held by institutional investors. 76.1% of Rush Street Interactive shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Super Group and Rush Street Interactive, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Super Group 0 1 4 0 2.80 Rush Street Interactive 0 4 7 0 2.64

Profitability

Super Group currently has a consensus target price of $11.60, suggesting a potential upside of 171.66%. Rush Street Interactive has a consensus target price of $13.64, suggesting a potential upside of 146.14%. Given Super Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Super Group is more favorable than Rush Street Interactive.

This table compares Super Group and Rush Street Interactive’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Super Group N/A 186.09% 41.47% Rush Street Interactive -6.68% -16.88% -13.16%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Super Group and Rush Street Interactive’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Super Group $1.56 billion 1.32 $279.07 million N/A N/A Rush Street Interactive $488.11 million 2.49 -$19.49 million ($0.56) -9.89

Super Group has higher revenue and earnings than Rush Street Interactive.

Volatility and Risk

Super Group has a beta of 1.91, suggesting that its share price is 91% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rush Street Interactive has a beta of 1.87, suggesting that its share price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Super Group beats Rush Street Interactive on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Super Group

Super Group (SGHC) Limited operates as an online sports betting and gaming operator. It offers Betway, an online sports betting brand; and Spin, a multi-brand online casino offering. The company is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

About Rush Street Interactive

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States and Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines. The company markets its online casino and sports betting under BetRivers.com, PlaySugarHouse.com, and RushBet.co brands. Rush Street Interactive, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

