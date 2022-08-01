Financial Comparison: Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT) versus IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX)

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX – Get Rating) and Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares IBEX and Hut 8 Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IBEX 4.62% 24.20% 7.36% Hut 8 Mining -27.23% 4.99% 4.40%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares IBEX and Hut 8 Mining’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IBEX $443.66 million 0.75 $2.85 million $1.17 15.44 Hut 8 Mining $138.64 million 2.72 -$58.02 million ($0.30) -7.07

Insider & Institutional Ownership

IBEX has higher revenue and earnings than Hut 8 Mining. Hut 8 Mining is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than IBEX, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

47.0% of IBEX shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.3% of Hut 8 Mining shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for IBEX and Hut 8 Mining, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IBEX 0 1 3 0 2.75 Hut 8 Mining 0 0 3 0 3.00

IBEX currently has a consensus target price of $22.75, suggesting a potential upside of 25.97%. Hut 8 Mining has a consensus target price of $7.67, suggesting a potential upside of 261.64%. Given Hut 8 Mining’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Hut 8 Mining is more favorable than IBEX.

Summary

IBEX beats Hut 8 Mining on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IBEX

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides ibex Connect, a customer engagement solution that comprises customer service, technical support, revenue generation, and other value-added outsourced back-office services through the CX model, which integrates voice, email, chat, SMS, social media, and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that includes digital marketing, e-commerce technology, and platform solutions; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor, and manage its clients' customer experience. As of October 1, 2021, the company operated 33 customer engagement and three customer acquisition delivery centers. It serves banking and financial services, delivery and logistics, health tech and wellness, high tech, retail and e-commerce, streaming and entertainment, travel and hospitality, and utility industries. The company was formerly known as IBEX Holdings Limited and changed its name to IBEX Limited in September 2019. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Washington, District of Columbia. IBEX Limited is a subsidiary of The Resource Group International Limited.

About Hut 8 Mining

Hut 8 Mining Corp. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in North America. The company engages in industrial scale bitcoin mining operations. It also owns and operates 38 BlockBoxes in Drumheller, Alberta; and 51 BlockBoxes in Medicine Hat, Alberta. Hut 8 Mining Corp. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

