Comparing Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) & Alps Alpine (OTCMKTS:APELY)

Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY – Get Rating) and Alps Alpine (OTCMKTS:APELY – Get Rating) are both mid-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Dividends

Andritz pays an annual dividend of $0.23 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Alps Alpine pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Andritz pays out 29.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Alps Alpine pays out 18.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Risk & Volatility

Andritz has a beta of 0.69, meaning that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alps Alpine has a beta of 1.09, meaning that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Andritz 5.02% 23.57% 4.50% Alps Alpine 1.62% 5.94% 3.25%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Andritz and Alps Alpine’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Andritz and Alps Alpine’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Andritz $7.65 billion 0.59 $385.10 million $0.78 11.11 Alps Alpine $6.77 billion 0.30 -$36.06 million $1.11 17.93

Andritz has higher revenue and earnings than Alps Alpine. Andritz is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alps Alpine, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Alps Alpine shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Andritz and Alps Alpine, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Andritz 0 0 6 0 3.00 Alps Alpine 1 0 1 0 2.00

Andritz currently has a consensus price target of $57.33, suggesting a potential upside of 561.47%. Given Andritz’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Andritz is more favorable than Alps Alpine.

Summary

Andritz beats Alps Alpine on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Andritz

Andritz AG provides plants, equipment, and services for pulp and paper industry, metalworking and steel industries, hydropower stations, and solid/liquid separation in the municipal and industrial sectors. It operates through four segments: Pulp & Paper, Metals, Hydro, and Separation. The Pulp & Paper segment supplies technology, automation, and service solutions to produce pulp, paper, board, and tissue; boilers for power generation; flue gas cleaning systems; plants to produce nonwovens and panelboards; and recycling and shredding solutions for various waste materials. The Metals segment provides technologies, plants, and digital solutions, including automation and software solutions, and process know-how and services; and solutions for the production and processing of flat products and welding systems, as well as services for the metals processing industry. The Hydro segment supplies electromechanical equipment and services for hydropower plants; and pumps for irrigation, water supply, and flood control, as well as offers turbo generators. The Separation segment offers mechanical and thermal technologies, as well as services and related automation solutions for solid/liquid separation to serve chemical, environmental, food, mining, and minerals industries; and technologies and services for the production of animal feed and biomass pellets. In addition, it serves to carbon steel, stainless steel, aluminum, and solution for automotive industries. It operates primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and China and rest of Asia. The company was founded in 1852 and is headquartered in Graz, Austria.

About Alps Alpine

Alps Alpine Co., Ltd. manufactures and sells electronic components in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electronic Components, Automotive Infotainment, and Logistics. The Electronic Components segment develops, manufactures, and markets electronic components. The Automotive Infotainment segment develops, manufactures, and markets audio, information, and communication equipment. The Logistics segment offers transportation, storage, and forwarding services. Its products for the consumer, energy, healthcare, industry, and IoT markets include TACT switches, multi-directional operating devices, toroidal coils, aspherical glass lens, PC board mount current sensors, slide potentiometers, encoders, actuators, and reactors, as well as pressure, geomagnetic, force, and humidity sensors; sensor network, environmental sensor, and power conversion modules; compact printers; and remote monitoring system for logistics, worker condition monitoring systems, obstacle detection unit for sidewalks, and ground wire automated tracking and inspection drone systems. The company's products for the automotive market comprises TACT and detector switches, wireless LAN/Bluetooth combination modules, V2X and LTE modules, encoders, and engine start switches; stand position, EGR valve, and current sensors; power windows, electronic parking systems, intelligent control panels, electric shifters, steering wheel modules, sound system speakers, vehicle-approaching alert systems, amplifier for in-vehicle sound systems, displays, and camera/drive recorders; and car navigation systems, premium sound speakers, customized car products, rental car provider solutions, rear seat monitors, and camera systems. It also provides systems development, office, and financing and leasing services. The company was formerly known as Alps Electric Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Alps Alpine Co., Ltd. in January 2019. The company was incorporated in 1948 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

