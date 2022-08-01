Field Trip Health (NASDAQ:FTRP) and Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR) Financial Survey

Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR – Get Rating) and Field Trip Health (NASDAQ:FTRP – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Sema4 and Field Trip Health, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sema4 0 0 4 0 3.00 Field Trip Health 0 0 2 0 3.00

Sema4 currently has a consensus price target of $6.90, indicating a potential upside of 325.93%. Field Trip Health has a consensus price target of $17.75, indicating a potential upside of 2,118.75%. Given Field Trip Health’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Field Trip Health is more favorable than Sema4.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sema4 N/A -65.87% -34.63% Field Trip Health -1,125.12% -62.71% -47.29%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sema4 and Field Trip Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Sema4 and Field Trip Health’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sema4 $212.20 million 2.88 -$245.39 million N/A N/A Field Trip Health $3.88 million 11.99 -$43.63 million ($0.77) -1.04

Field Trip Health has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sema4.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

16.8% of Field Trip Health shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Field Trip Health beats Sema4 on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sema4

Sema4 Holdings Corp., doing business as Sema4, operates as a health information company that enhances diagnosis, treatment, and prevention of disease through data. The company provides Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that delivers comprehensive insights to biopharma to accelerate the drug discovery, development, and commercialization life-cycle, as well as analytics for actionable insights, pre-clinical and clinical trial support, and advanced sequencing services. It also offers Sema4 Signal that enables and advances precision oncology care, from prevention to treatment to remission; and testing for carrier screening, noninvasive prenatal testing, and newborn screening, as well as hereditary cancer testing. In addition, the company provides COVID-19 testing solutions. Sema4 Holdings Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

About Field Trip Health

Field Trip Health Ltd. engages in the development and delivery of psychedelic therapies in North America. The company operates Field Trip Health Centres that provide psychedelic therapies; offers Field Trip Digital apps; and Field Trip Discovery, a drug development division developing the next generation of psychedelic molecules. Field Trip Health Ltd. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

