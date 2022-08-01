Cyxtera Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYXT) Receives $15.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Cyxtera Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYXT – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

Several brokerages recently commented on CYXT. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Cyxtera Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on Cyxtera Technologies from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Cyxtera Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CYXT. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Cyxtera Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cyxtera Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Cyxtera Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Cyxtera Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Privium Fund Management B.V. acquired a new position in Cyxtera Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $152,000.

Cyxtera Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ CYXT opened at $12.19 on Friday. Cyxtera Technologies has a 1-year low of $7.51 and a 1-year high of $15.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.30.

Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $182.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.35 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cyxtera Technologies will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Cyxtera Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cyxtera Technologies, Inc provides various data center products and services for enterprises, service providers, and government agencies. It offers retail colocation, interconnection, deployment, and support services; and Bare Metal, an on-demand IT infrastructure solution. The company is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.

