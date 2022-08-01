JCDecaux SA (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) Receives $19.90 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of JCDecaux SA (OTCMKTS:JCDXF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.90.

JCDXF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Societe Generale decreased their price target on JCDecaux from €17.60 ($17.96) to €16.90 ($17.24) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Bank of America cut JCDecaux from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. UBS Group lowered their target price on JCDecaux from €24.00 ($24.49) to €16.90 ($17.24) in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of JCDecaux from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th.

JCDecaux Trading Down 16.6 %

Shares of JCDXF opened at $14.65 on Friday. JCDecaux has a twelve month low of $14.65 and a twelve month high of $27.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

JCDecaux Company Profile

JCDecaux SA engages in the outdoor advertising activities worldwide. It operates through three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting of street furniture; selling and renting of equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other activities.

