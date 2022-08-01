Reviewing 12 ReTech (OTCMKTS:RETC) and OBIC Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBIIF)

OBIC Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBIIF – Get Rating) and 12 ReTech (OTCMKTS:RETC – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares OBIC Co.,Ltd. and 12 ReTech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get OBIC Co.Ltd. alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OBIC Co.,Ltd. 49.33% 15.53% 14.16% 12 ReTech -797.12% N/A -726.41%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for OBIC Co.,Ltd. and 12 ReTech, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OBIC Co.,Ltd. 0 1 1 0 2.50 12 ReTech 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

8.9% of 12 ReTech shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

OBIC Co.,Ltd. has a beta of 0.56, suggesting that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 12 ReTech has a beta of 13.14, suggesting that its share price is 1,214% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares OBIC Co.,Ltd. and 12 ReTech’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OBIC Co.,Ltd. $797.01 million 17.41 $387.15 million $4.40 35.45 12 ReTech $660,000.00 2.09 -$5.26 million N/A N/A

OBIC Co.,Ltd. has higher revenue and earnings than 12 ReTech.

Summary

OBIC Co.,Ltd. beats 12 ReTech on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OBIC Co.,Ltd.

(Get Rating)

OBIC Co.,Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides system integration, system support, office automation, and package software services. It offers system integration services, including developing ERP software products to provide integrated administrative systems comprising personnel, payroll, working condition management, marketing, and production systems, as well as related training courses. The company also provides system support services, including system operation support and maintenance, and hardware maintenance. In addition, it offers office automation services, such as sale of package software, and peripheral equipment and supplies, as well as processing of printed materials. The company was incorporated in 1968 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About 12 ReTech

(Get Rating)

12 ReTech Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, installs, and sells software for retailers in the United States. Its platform includes 12Mirror, an in-store application, which recognizes clothes worn by a person in reflection and takes pictures that are downloadable by the user and sharable through social media; 12Kiosk, an in-store application, which is used for browsing and obtaining information about consumers and products, as well as placing orders and checking out; 12Mobile, a mobile app that is used for browse products, place orders, and share products with other members and make new friends; and 12Desktop, an e-commerce website. The company also operates retail stores in airport terminals and casinos under the Bluwire brand; sells fashionable apparel under the Rune NYC, Social Sunday, and Red Wire Design brands; and produces women's clothing products. 12 ReTech Corporation was founded in 2014 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

Receive News & Ratings for OBIC Co.Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OBIC Co.Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.