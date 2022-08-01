Financial Survey: Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) vs. Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL)

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL – Get Rating) and Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Amalgamated Financial has a beta of 0.77, indicating that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bank of Nova Scotia has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

37.3% of Amalgamated Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.0% of Bank of Nova Scotia shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of Amalgamated Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amalgamated Financial 25.03% 10.14% 0.79% Bank of Nova Scotia 25.78% 15.66% 0.86%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Amalgamated Financial and Bank of Nova Scotia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Amalgamated Financial and Bank of Nova Scotia’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amalgamated Financial $208.91 million 3.41 $52.94 million $1.74 13.26 Bank of Nova Scotia $31.20 billion 2.33 $7.65 billion $6.58 9.26

Bank of Nova Scotia has higher revenue and earnings than Amalgamated Financial. Bank of Nova Scotia is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Amalgamated Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Amalgamated Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Bank of Nova Scotia pays an annual dividend of $3.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.3%. Amalgamated Financial pays out 18.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Bank of Nova Scotia pays out 48.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Amalgamated Financial and Bank of Nova Scotia, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amalgamated Financial 0 1 3 0 2.75 Bank of Nova Scotia 0 6 4 0 2.40

Amalgamated Financial currently has a consensus price target of $21.25, suggesting a potential downside of 7.93%. Bank of Nova Scotia has a consensus price target of $94.39, suggesting a potential upside of 54.87%. Given Bank of Nova Scotia’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Bank of Nova Scotia is more favorable than Amalgamated Financial.

Summary

Bank of Nova Scotia beats Amalgamated Financial on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Amalgamated Financial

Amalgamated Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Amalgamated Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, investment management, and trust and custody services for commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand products, savings accounts, money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides various commercial loans comprising commercial and industrial, multifamily mortgage, and commercial real estate loans; and retail loans, such as residential real estate, and consumer and other loans. In addition, the company offers online banking, bill payment, online cash management, and safe deposit box rental services; debit and ATM cards; and trust, custody, and investment management services comprising asset safekeeping, corporate actions, income collections, proxy, account transition, asset transfers, and conversion management services. Further, it provides investment products, such as equity, fixed-income, real estate, and alternative investment products; and brokerage, asset management, and insurance products. The company operates through its three branch offices across New York City, one branch office in Washington, D.C., one branch office in San Francisco, one commercial office in Boston, and digital banking platform. Amalgamated Financial Corp. was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets. The company offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and insurance to individuals; and business banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to small, medium, and large businesses, including automotive financing solutions to dealers and their customers. It also provides wealth management advice and solutions, including online brokerage, mobile investment, full-service brokerage, trust, private banking, and private investment counsel services; and retail mutual funds, exchange traded funds, liquid alternative funds, and institutional funds. In addition, the company offers international banking services for retail, corporate, and commercial customers; and lending and transaction, investment banking advisory, and capital markets access services to corporate customers. Further, it provides online, mobile, and telephone banking services. The company operates a network of 954 branches and approximately 3,766 automated banking machines in Canada; and approximately 1,300 branches and a network of contact and support center internationally. The Bank of Nova Scotia was founded in 1832 and is headquartered in Halifax, Canada.

