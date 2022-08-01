Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) Receives $88.86 Average PT from Brokerages

Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $87.14.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Barclays decreased their price target on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $92.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday. FIG Partners upgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Bradesco Corretora raised shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Stock Performance

FMX stock opened at $61.98 on Friday. Fomento Económico Mexicano has a one year low of $58.73 and a one year high of $89.59. The firm has a market cap of $22.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.98.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Fomento Económico Mexicano ( NYSE:FMX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.83 billion. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 4.84%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fomento Económico Mexicano will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 125.9% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 117.0% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. 51.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fomento Económico Mexicano

(Get Rating)

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

Featured Stories

