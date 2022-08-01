Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Receives $399.56 Average PT from Brokerages

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $399.56.

DE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $396.00 to $342.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised Deere & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $435.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Shares of DE stock opened at $343.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $283.81 and a 12-month high of $446.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $323.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $366.01. The company has a market capitalization of $104.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.08.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $6.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.65 by $0.16. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 33.58%. The company had revenue of $12.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 23.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.58%.

Insider Activity at Deere & Company

In related news, insider John H. Stone sold 17,145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,321.07, for a total value of $74,084,745.15. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,118,403.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Deere & Company

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DE. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its stake in Deere & Company by 151.5% in the second quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.35% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

