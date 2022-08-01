FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Receives $290.89 Average Target Price from Analysts

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $290.89.

Several research firms have weighed in on FLT. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies to $298.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th.

NYSE:FLT opened at $220.09 on Friday. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 12-month low of $200.78 and a 12-month high of $282.02. The firm has a market cap of $17.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $224.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $234.29.

FLEETCOR Technologies ( NYSE:FLT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $789.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $756.56 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 28.97% and a return on equity of 34.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FLEETCOR Technologies will post 14.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $291,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 77.3% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 72.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 709 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,699,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 18.0% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

