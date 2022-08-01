PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Receives $138.71 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $138.71.

PTC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of PTC from $116.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on PTC in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of PTC in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of PTC from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th.

PTC stock opened at $123.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.43 billion, a PE ratio of 30.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $109.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.48. PTC has a one year low of $96.55 and a one year high of $137.67.

PTC ( NASDAQ:PTC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $462.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.65 million. PTC had a net margin of 25.54% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that PTC will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PTC news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 101,106 shares of PTC stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.80, for a total transaction of $12,011,392.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,270,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,220,103,799.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total transaction of $11,662,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,070,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,174,390,689.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Blake D. Moret sold 101,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.80, for a total transaction of $12,011,392.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,270,234 shares in the company, valued at $1,220,103,799.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 309,230 shares of company stock valued at $36,532,395. Corporate insiders own 10.15% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in PTC during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PTC during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PTC in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in PTC in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in PTC during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. 86.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers a set of capabilities that enable enterprises to digitally transform every aspect of their business with innovative solutions that are simple to create, easy to implement, scalable to meet future needs, and designed to enable customers to accelerate time to value; and Vuforia, which enables the visualization of digital information in a physical context and the creation of AR.

