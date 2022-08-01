Brokerages Set AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Price Target at $170.73

AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $170.73.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ABC. UBS Group raised their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $144.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on AmerisourceBergen to $165.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $179.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $171.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $178.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th.

Insider Activity at AmerisourceBergen

In related news, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 4,895 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $783,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,079 shares in the company, valued at $2,252,640. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other AmerisourceBergen news, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 4,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $783,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,252,640. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $900,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,854,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,928,230,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,027,855 shares of company stock valued at $904,038,584. Corporate insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Stock Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 6.1% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 4,062.6% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 136,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,287,000 after buying an additional 133,049 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the second quarter worth approximately $173,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 13.4% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 35,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,015,000 after acquiring an additional 4,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 161,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,002,000 after acquiring an additional 23,231 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABC opened at $145.93 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $145.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.34. The company has a market cap of $30.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.92. AmerisourceBergen has a fifty-two week low of $113.68 and a fifty-two week high of $167.19.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $57.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.26 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 349.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current year.

AmerisourceBergen Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.44%.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Featured Articles

