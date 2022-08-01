Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Receives $61.25 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.25.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WBS shares. TheStreet cut shares of Webster Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Wedbush cut shares of Webster Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $61.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Webster Financial from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Compass Point decreased their price target on Webster Financial to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

Insider Activity at Webster Financial

In other news, Director Maureen Mitchell purchased 520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.51 per share, with a total value of $25,225.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $381,870.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Webster Financial news, Director Maureen Mitchell acquired 520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.51 per share, for a total transaction of $25,225.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $381,870.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Javier L. Evans sold 1,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.91, for a total value of $48,149.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,768,070.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Webster Financial

Webster Financial Trading Up 1.0 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Webster Financial by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 22,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 7,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Webster Financial by 0.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,346,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in Webster Financial by 55.5% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Webster Financial by 1.7% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 16,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WBS opened at $46.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Webster Financial has a one year low of $40.72 and a one year high of $65.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.92.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $607.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.36 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 20.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 106.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Webster Financial will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Webster Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 1st. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.78%.

About Webster Financial

(Get Rating)

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.