Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Receives $103.67 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $103.67.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on XYL shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen raised Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Cowen upgraded Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $77.00 price target on shares of Xylem in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Xylem from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th.
Insider Transactions at Xylem
In related news, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 2,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total value of $154,442.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $708,864.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,055 shares of company stock valued at $633,114. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Xylem Trading Up 2.3 %
NYSE XYL opened at $92.03 on Friday. Xylem has a 12 month low of $72.08 and a 12 month high of $138.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.57 billion, a PE ratio of 39.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.46.
Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. Xylem had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Xylem will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.
Xylem Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 25th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.72%.
Xylem Company Profile
Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.
