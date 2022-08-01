Analysts Set Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Price Target at $212.69

Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $206.38.

HON has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $204.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $211.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Friday. Bank of America raised shares of Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut Honeywell International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

In related news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total transaction of $7,780,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 165,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,098,717.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Honeywell International Price Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kingfisher Capital LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 14,788 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Simmons Bank boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 12.4% during the second quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 21,250 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,693,000 after buying an additional 2,340 shares during the period. Greenfield Savings Bank bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $768,000. Albion Financial Group UT increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 3.5% during the second quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 63,097 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $176,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International stock opened at $192.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.56, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $182.49 and a 200-day moving average of $188.41. Honeywell International has a 52-week low of $167.35 and a 52-week high of $236.86.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.04% and a net margin of 15.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Honeywell International will post 8.64 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 52.06%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

