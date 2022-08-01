Brokerages Set Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Price Target at $115.70

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $115.70.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $180.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Cloudflare from $83.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $110.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $90.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $60.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total value of $2,739,683.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cloudflare news, Director Scott D. Sandell sold 2,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.91, for a total value of $99,861.31. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,454 shares in the company, valued at $141,303.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total transaction of $2,739,683.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 264,361 shares of company stock worth $14,350,405 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 15.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cloudflare Stock Up 3.4 %

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 20,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,425,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 208.8% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in Cloudflare by 293.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 18,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,455,000 after acquiring an additional 13,925 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Cloudflare by 28.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolf Hill Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 6,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. 69.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE NET opened at $50.32 on Friday. Cloudflare has a one year low of $38.96 and a one year high of $221.64. The firm has a market cap of $16.42 billion, a PE ratio of -60.63 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 6.85 and a quick ratio of 6.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.91.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $212.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.66 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 17.74% and a negative net margin of 35.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cloudflare will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cloudflare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.