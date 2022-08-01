Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group

LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of LKQ in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Jordan now anticipates that the auto parts company will post earnings of $0.98 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.06. The consensus estimate for LKQ’s current full-year earnings is $3.94 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for LKQ’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.01 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.02 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.22 EPS.

LKQ has been the subject of a number of other reports. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of LKQ in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Barrington Research upgraded shares of LKQ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James restated a “maintains” rating on shares of LKQ in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, LKQ presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.00.

LKQ stock opened at $54.84 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.87. LKQ has a 12 month low of $42.36 and a 12 month high of $60.43. The company has a market capitalization of $15.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 20.19%. LKQ’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of LKQ by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 623 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of LKQ in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LKQ in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of LKQ by 393.8% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 790 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LKQ in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other LKQ news, Director Patrick Berard sold 702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.72, for a total transaction of $34,903.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $586,994.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Patrick Berard sold 702 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.72, for a total value of $34,903.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,994.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 5,000,000 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total transaction of $251,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,552,751 shares in the company, valued at $632,031,012.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.81%.

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

