Saga Communications (NYSE:SGA) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Saga Communications (NYSE:SGA – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Saga Communications Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SGA opened at $23.16 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.53. Saga Communications has a 52 week low of $21.31 and a 52 week high of $27.49.

Saga Communications (NYSE:SGA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $24.97 million during the quarter.

About Saga Communications

Saga Communications, Inc, a broadcast company, acquires, develops, and operates broadcast properties in the United States. The company's radio stations employ various programming formats, including classic hits, adult hits, top 40, country, country legends, mainstream/hot/soft adult contemporary, pure oldies, classic rock, and news/talk.

