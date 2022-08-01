StockNews.com Begins Coverage on NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets dropped their price target on NovaBay Pharmaceuticals from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.24 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.23. The firm has a market cap of $12.63 million, a PE ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 2.97. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.17 and a twelve month high of $0.77.

About NovaBay Pharmaceuticals

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and sells eyecare and skincare products in the United States and internationally. It offers Avenova, a solution for removing foreign materials, including microorganisms and debris from skin around the eye, such as the eyelid; and wound care products under the NeutroPhase and PhaseOne brands.

