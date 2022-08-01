StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Isoray (NYSE:ISR)

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Isoray (NYSE:ISR – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Isoray Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ISR opened at $0.33 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.30. The stock has a market cap of $46.89 million, a P/E ratio of -6.60 and a beta of 0.93. Isoray has a 52-week low of $0.25 and a 52-week high of $0.75.

Isoray (NYSE:ISR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 million. Isoray had a negative net margin of 56.86% and a negative return on equity of 9.60%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Isoray will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Isoray Company Profile

Isoray, Inc, through its subsidiary, IsoRay Medical, Inc, develops, manufactures, and sells isotope-based medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers CS-1 Cesium-131 brachytherapy seeds for the treatment of prostate, brain, lung, head and neck, gynecological, pelvic/abdominal, and colorectal cancers.

