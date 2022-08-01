AMCON Distributing (NYSE:DIT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AMCON Distributing (NYSE:DIT – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NYSE DIT opened at $187.53 on Monday. AMCON Distributing has a 12 month low of $122.85 and a 12 month high of $270.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $170.39.

AMCON Distributing Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of consumer products in the Central, Rocky Mountain, and Mid-South regions of the United States. It operates through Wholesale Distribution and Retail Health Food segments. The Wholesale Distribution segment distributes consumer products, including cigarettes and tobacco products, candy and other confectionery, beverages, groceries, paper products, health and beauty care products, frozen and refrigerated products, and institutional foodservice products.

